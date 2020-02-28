KENDALLVILLE — Richard Allen Garrison, age 72, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb, 25, 2020, while at home.
Mr. Garrison was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 12, 1947, to Dwight Edward Garrison and Ruth Alline (Pugh) Garrison. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1967, and married Ruth Anne Woolever on June 1, 1969, at Center Chapel Church, Kendallville.
Richard retired from Starcraft RV in Topeka.
He was a member of First Christian Church.
His survivors include his wife, Ruth Anne Garrison, of Kendallville; sons, David and Shelly Garrison, of Garrett, and John Garrison, of Ovid, Michigan; daughters, Pamela and Eugene Engels, of Chesterton, and Tamela and Doug McKinney, of Sheridan; eight grandchildren, Anita Garrison, Natalee Garrison, and Noah Garrison, all of Garrett, Genene Engels, Paige Engels and Elise Engels, all of Chesterton, and Emily McKinney and Lauren McKinney, both of Sheridan; brother, Lynn and Justine Garrison, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Pat Garrison, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Hilda Rasler, Esther Rogers, and Juliann “Judy” Berkley; and his brothers, Shirley Garrison, Tom Garrison, and Eugene Garrison.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor David Gruber and Pastor Robert Farmer officiating.
There will also be visitation one hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Sedan Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or Autism Society of America.
