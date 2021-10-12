AUBURN — Beverly J. Myers, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, after residing there for five years.
She was born on June 2, 1932, in Keyser Township in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Roy and Catherine (Downend) Hathaway.
She was a lifetime homemaker and farmer with her husband. She was a loving mother and devoted wife.
She was also co-owner and bookkeeper for Auburn Farm and Garden Supply and was a seamstress for Necia’s Exquisite Bridal Shop in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was a member of Auburn Church of Christ and DeKalb County Council on Aging.
She married Richard Myers on March 18, 1951, in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, and he passed away on Dec. 4, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Guy Bard, of Auburn, Beth and Ike Reas, of Butler and Julie and Mark Strite, of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Sandy Myers, of Auburn; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet and Gene Warstler, of Angola and Jerry and Necia Myers, of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Bayne; son, Allen Myers; and a great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.