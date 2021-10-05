FORT WAYNE — Barbara Evans Lauer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at home on Sept. 28, 2021, just a few days before her 86th birthday, after battling a long illness with dignity, grace, and humor.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1935, to Tom and Ruth (Phillipee) Evans.
Barb graduated from SSHS in 1954, and then received her Bachelor’s Degree in education from the University of Illinois. She completed her Master’s Degree in education at St. Francis College.
She was a kindergarten teacher for many years and worked for the Indiana BMV until retiring.
Barb married Donald F. Lauer on Oct. 15, 1977. After retirement they enjoyed living at Round Lake in Kendallville, Indiana, and spent many happy winter months in Florida.
Barb was active and had many good friends who appreciated her wit, lively conversation, and quick smile. She especially enjoyed her book club friends for more than 20 years, and she was a proud member of the DAR.
Throughout her life, Barb enjoyed drawing and painting beautiful watercolor pictures.
Surviving are her sister, Nancy (Tom) Graham Sites, of Fort Wayne; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Bob) Bartlett, Delphia Lauer and Teresa Lauer; nieces, Sarah (Jim) McKenzie and Jennifer (John) Coghlan; stepdaughter, Debra (Langdon) Adams, of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Donald J. (Julie) Lauer, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Ellis, Megan (Sweedenburg Field) Stockton, Gregory Higgins, Amanda Higgins, Jennifer Sloniker, Joshua Brunger, Stephanie Brunger, Anna (Austin) Haselhorst and Elizabeth (Evan) Mower; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lauer in 2018; her sister, Anne Day; step-daughter, Michele Higgins; and a granddaughter, Grace Lauer.
The family wishes to thank the home health caregivers, the hospice nurses, and the Parkview Chaplain for the kind care and companionship they provided to Barb.
Barb requested that any memorial contributions in her honor go to Trinity English Lutheran Church or the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Trinity English Church in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.