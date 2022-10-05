ALLEN, Mich. — Judith A. “Judy” Melchi Miller, age 75, of Allen, Michigan, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1946, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Jess LeRoy and Mary Jane (Thrush) Melchi.
Judy graduated from Fremont High School.
She retired from Trine University as a secretary. She formerly worked the morning hours at Char Boy in Fremont.
She enjoyed her family and loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, John A. Miller, of Allen, Michigan; a son, Todd (Shelly) Herndon, of Angola, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Herndon, of Fremont, Indiana; four grandchildren, Brooke Sutton, of Waterloo, Indiana, Nick Herndon, of Angola, Indiana, Jeffrey Herndon, of Fremont, Indiana, and Beau (Holly) Herndon, of Clear Lake, Indiana; a great-grand-daughter, Willow Sutton, of Waterloo, Indiana; a brother, Doug Wilbur, of Florida; sisters, Ginny Dubois, of Hillsdale, Michigan, and Burdena Day, of Fremont, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Debbie Melchi, of Fremont, Indiana; and a bonus son, Poul-Erik Andersen, of Spain.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray “Mike” Herndon; brothers, Tom Melchi and Jerry Melchi; and sisters, Karma Dolson, Janet Brown, Joan Brown and Shirley Graham.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will be the officiate.
Visitation will be held prior to the Celebration of Life, from 10 a.m. to noon, on Friday, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory, may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
