AUBURN — Effie Cox, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
Effie was born on May 6, 1933, in Waldo, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Alkie and Eva Bailey.
Effie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kendallville. Effie is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Michelle Cox, of Avilla and Carl and Patty Cox, of Howe; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Richard Reiff, of Auburn, Carol Hopkins, of Auburn and Lynn and Denis Miller, of Lisbon; half-sister, Anita; 21 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clifford D. Cox; brothers, John, Joseph, Buck, Dewey and Charley Bailey; sister, Polly Harrington; half-brother, Alkie Lee Bailey; half-sister, Amy Bailey; son-in-law, Tony A. Hopkins; daughter-in-law, Rita Cox; grandson, Tony A. Hopkins II; granddaughter, Riki Parrish; and a great-great-grandchild. Funeral service for Effie will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Burial will be held at Sedan Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
