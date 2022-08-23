WILMOT —Betty Jo Lower, age 82, of Wilmot, passed away at Parkview South Whitley Hospital on Aug. 20, 2022.
She was born at home on July 7, 1940, the daughter of Ivor and Blanchie (Taylor) Pankey in McCelland, Arkansas. In 1965, she married Ronald Eugene Lower and he preceded her in death in 1973.
She is survived by their sons, Douglas Lower of Syracuse, Indiana, and Matthew Lower of Wilmot; a granddaughter, Caitlin Lower of Nappanee; and sisters, Virginia Paul Lebanon, Indiana, and Marilyn Henry of Houston, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Robert Pankey and Billy Pankey; and a sister, Earlene Allen.
Betty grew up in Augusta Arkansas, moving with her family to Pittsboro, Indiana, in fifth grade. She graduated from Pittsboro High School in 1958 and moved to the area in 1965 when she married Ronald. Together worked and saved to buy the farm in Wilmot that she would live on and raise their sons for the next 53 years.
Betty retired from Nisco in Topeka in 2008 after 20 years of faithful service, never missing a day of work. Prior to that she worked at Magnavox in Fort Wayne. Betty was always active and very independent, quick witted, never short of a comeback, and had a great sense of humor. She was very proud of her family history and the fact that she was the seventh child of a seventh child, born on the seventh day, of the seventh month of the year. She enjoyed playing card games, was an avid reader, puzzles, painting, crafting, and spending time with her granddaughter and loved her dogs.
A funeral service will be held in Betty’s honor at 10 am on Thursday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Family and friends will be received at Yeager Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Yeager Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.