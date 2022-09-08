ANGOLA — Gina Renee Marker, age 59, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Marker was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. on Sept. 13, 1962, to Clifford Allen Potts and Margaret Lou (Lengacher) Potts. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1981.
She married Terry Lee Marker on Nov. 21, 2008, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Angola.
Gina was a postal mail carrier in Fort Wayne most of her career, and spent a few years delivering mail in Bloomington, as well.
She was a member of Olde York Church in Fremont, where she often played her violin during services.
Gina took on the hobby of painting and turned into quite the talented artist, painting on many different canvases. She loved her beautiful flowers and liked watching her butterflies fluttering around her butterfly bush off her front porch. Anyone who knew Gina, knew that purple was her favorite color! You never saw her without purple on somewhere. Gina was a very kind and compassionate person, with a beautiful soul.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Marker, of Angola; daughters, Leisa and Jeremy Fluke, of Fort Wayne and Lyndsae and Eric Carper, of Ashley; son, Travis and Laura Marker, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Koehl Fluke, Kaleb Fluke, Karli Fluke, Tannor Marker, Tyson Marker and Kensley Carper; one great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Fluke; brother, Mike and Kaelee Potts, of Fort Wayne; sister, Julie Potts, of Fort Wayne; brothers-in-law, Steve and Gloria Boszor, of Kendallville, Mike and Sue Boszor, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, and Doug and Val Marker, of Auburn; aunts, Jerri Bartels, of Fort Wayne, Marge and Chuck Grossman, of Fort Wayne, Karen Shockome, of Angola and Sandy and Marvin Williams, of Jacksonville, Florida; and nieces and nephews, Christen Potts, Derek Potts, Courtney Potts, Kianna Ifon, Emanuel Ifon and Jessica Potts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Lynnette Lengacher, Bonnie Daugherty and Sharon Harris; uncle, Arden Potts; nephew, Gideon Ifon; mother-in-law, Micki Marker; and brother-in-law, Tom Marker.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Yaggy Cemetery in Grabill.
Memorial donations may be made to OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance), 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
