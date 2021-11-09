MCCORDSVILLE — Brian S. Smith, 63, of McCordsville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after a brief battle with bile duct cancer.
He was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on June 10, 1958, to Donald R. and Margaret (Hutsell) Smith. His parents preceded him in death. He spent his youth in Collins, Indiana.
Brian graduated from Churubusco High School in 1976, and attended IPFW before embarking on a long career in engineering and quality, for companies in the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis area, including: GCI/Gridcraft, ITT AOD, Summit Manufacturing, Creative Coatings, Numerical Productions, and his current employer, Premium Composite Technology North America of Franklin.
He is survived by the love of his life, Katrina H. Smith, whom he married on Sept. 19, 1998; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; mother-in-law, Constance Tracy; and his beloved mini-Australian Shepherds, Max and Patches.
He was preceded in death by his five older brothers, Stuart, Stan, Brad, Cliff and Jerry.
Friends may call from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Flanner Buchanan – Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250, where funeral services will be held immediately following, beginning at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
