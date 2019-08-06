HOUSTON, Texas — Sara E. Platts, 88, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died July 25, 2019, at her residence in Texas.
Mrs. Platts was born on March 10, 1931, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to B. Carl and Thelma J. (Shelby) Morris.
In 1973, she moved from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the LaGrange area and worked for several years as the comptroller for the former LaGrange Community Hospital in LaGrange. In 2017, she moved to Houston, Texas, to be closer to her son.
On Jan. 31, 1955, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, she married Henry S. “Hank” Platts. Mr. Platts survives her in Houston.
Also surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Henry S. Platts Jr., and Debra Heart, of Houston; three grandchildren, Alexander Platts, Daniel Southward, and Dean Southward and his wife, Rori Southward; and two great-grandchildren, Rayne and Brayden Calhoun.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Kay Moss.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Kevin Brower will officiate the service.
There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.