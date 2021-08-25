Willadene Holycross
COLUMBIA CITY — Willadene J. Holycross, 94, of Columbia City, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:46 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, from her home.
Born on Sept. 25, 1926, in Columbia Township, Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Lowell G. and Lylia M. (Mosher) Heil.
Completing her elementary school at the Huffman School in Whitley County, she then graduated from Larwill High School in 1944.
On July 16, 1948, she married Glen D. Holycross. They made their home in Richland Township. Glen died on Feb. 8, 2003. In 2005, she moved to Columbia City.
She began her work career at Schultz Brothers, Columbia City, then W.H. Kissinger Law Office, Grants Dental Office and the Whitley County Welfare Office. After having two children, she returned to the workforce in 1967, joining United Telephone in Warsaw. In 1977, she transferred to the Columbia City office, retiring in 1979.
A strong woman of faith, she was the song leader at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church for 27 years and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the UMC Missionary Society. A self-taught pianist, she could play by ear.
At home, she liked flower gardening and catching her favorite game shows on TV.
Her grandchildren were her joy, spending time with them whenever possible and taking an occasional camping trip. As her eyesight diminished later in life, being in the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s presence was comforting.
Surviving are her daughter, Leah A. (Mark) Phillipson, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Roger Studebaker, of Pierceton.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue E. Studebaker; and a sister, Marilee J. York.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 2943 E. C.R. 400S, Warsaw.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Larwill.
Visitation is from 3-6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Memorials are to Pleasant Grove Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.