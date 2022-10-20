ROCHESTER — Mr. Ron Shrader, 80, of Rochester, Indiana, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 7:48 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester.
On Aug. 11, 1942, Ronald Ralph Shrader was born in Winamac, Indiana, to Ralph and Pearl Hott Shrader. Growing up he shared his childhood with a sister, Dolores, and a brother, Donald.
Proudly, Ron graduated from Winamac High School with the Class of 1960. He continued his education at Purdue with an Agriculture Short Course. Answering the call of patriotism, Ron served four years in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Ron and Judy Roberts were married on Nov. 24, 1962, Sadly, she passed away on Sept. 20, 2000.
On Sept. 17, 2005, Ron and Carol Watrous Shriver married. They have shared the past 17 years making memories with their blended family.
As a young man, Ron worked with his father operating the family farm. He continued this legacy as a self-employed farmer for most of his life. Planting and harvesting acres of corn and soybeans kept him busy. He also raised a fine herd of hogs on the homestead.
With a strong work ethic, Ron also worked at Plymouth Tube in Winamac for 15 years. He was a county committee member of the Indiana Farm Service Agency for 28 years and a member of the Kewanna Lions Club. As a collector of antique John Deere and Farmall -International H tractors, he developed a love of restoration as well.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife, Carol S. Shrader, of Rochester; children, Shelly Daugherty and husband, Robert, of Rochester, Lisa Mutchler and husband, Austin, of Warsaw, Jennifer Stuckey and husband, Trent, of Auburn, Troy Shriver and wife, Julie, of Fulton, and Teresa Harsh and husband, Mike, of Kewanna; grandchildren, Taylor Daugherty, Lauren Adley and husband, Ty, Jared Mutchler and wife, Bri, Madi Mutchler, Lexy Stuckey, Bayley Stuckey, Ally Stuckey, Grant Stuckey, Alicen Harsh, Adelyn Harsh, Annie Harsh, Blake Oberg, and Dakota and Alana Hayden; great-grandson, Emmett Mutchler; sister, Dolores Smeltzer, of Winamac; two sisters-in-law, Jeannie Shrader, of Winamac, and Kay Harris, of Andrews; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ron in death were his parents, Ralph and Pearl Shrader; and brother, Donald Shrader.
Ron's family wishes to thank the Hickory Creek Team for their professionalism, excellent care and compassion while caring for Ron.
A celebration of the life of Ronald Shrader will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester.
Pastor Brian Sewell will officiate.
Friends may visit with the family from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, and an hour prior to services on Saturday.
Interment will be at Bruce Lake Cemetery near Kewanna.
Military Honors will be conducted by the Fulton County Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honors Team.
Memorials may be made to Whippoorwill Community Church, 4795 N. C.R. 200W, Rochester, IN 46975 or Webb’s Family Pharmacy, 724 Main St., Rochester, IN 46975, to assist others with pharmacy cost or Kindred Hospice 1476 West 18th St., Rochester.
