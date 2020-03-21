ANGOLA — Anna Lucille Head Hammond, 95, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
In 2010, she returned to Indiana, to live near family.
Anna earned a bachelor’s degree from Oakland City University, a master’s degree from Indiana State University, and did additional studies at Indiana University.
She was listed in the Who’s Who of American Women, the 1999 edition.
She lived in The Villages, Florida, many years, and was appointed a board member of the Council on Aging.
She worshiped at church services at Cameron Woods.
Anna wrote her first novel, “Sarah And The Soldier’s Tin Book”, while living there in 2018.
She enjoyed volunteer work, being with family, teaching, gardening, reading, writing, walking, golf and planting trees.
Anna was preceded in death by husbands, Robert F. Head, in (1981) and Arthur G. Hammond (2013).
She is survived by her son, Robert N. (Susan) Head, of Fremont, Indiana; granddaughter, Julie (Jeff) James, of Aurora, Illinois; grandsons, Todd (Jennifer) Head, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kirk (Kathleen) Head, of Brownsburg, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jordon, Payton, Alex, Lauren, Madison and Lillianna; and one great-great-grandson, Dante James, making five generations. Also surviving are stepdaughter, Jean (David) Parka, of Falls Village, Connecticut; and stepson, James (Jennifer) Hammond, of Patterson, New York.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be observed at a convenient date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
