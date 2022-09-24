COLUMBIA CITY — Stanley Leroy Sickafoose, 77, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Gale and Inez (Plattner) Sickafoose.
Stan grew up on the family farm near South Whitley. He played basketball, ran track and graduated from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1963. Stan went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and served in the Army National Guard for six years.
During his time in college, he reconnected with Barbara Earnhart, whom he knew from his childhood years. On Oct. 20, 1967, Stanley and Barbara were married at South Whitley Methodist Church.
Along with being a lifelong farmer, Stan also worked for Central Soya, out of Fort Wayne. In the early 2000s, Stan and Barb sold their home in South Whitley and moved to Tri-Lakes, north of Columbia City, where they built their retirement home. For the past eight years, they also enjoyed spending winter months in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Hardworking, knowledgeable and helping, were a few ways to describe Stan. He was witty but serious, analytical, and had a diverse group of friends, whom he had great relationships with. In his younger years, Stan enjoyed hunting and playing cards with his Guard friends. He was an avid reader, found relaxation fishing and golfing, and loved taking his grandchildren out boating. Stan was mechanically gifted and restored antique tractors. Whether at home, in the car, or in his tractor, it was rare that Stan would miss a Purdue football or basketball game.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge where he served as a Past Master, the Shrine Antique Power Club, South Whitley United Methodist Church, and was a founding member of the Whitley County Agricultural Museum. Stan also was a past board member of Ag Plus.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of more than 54 years, Barb Sickafoose; son, Mark (Christina) Sickafoose; daughter, Jennifer (Andy) Rice; grandchildren, Lauren Sickafoose, Alex Sickafoose, Audrey Rice, Evan Rice and Drew Rice; twin brother, Steve (Beth Ann) Sickafoose; nephews, Jeff (Sherri) Sickafoose and Cory (Maudie) Sickafoose; brother-in-law, Joe Carroll; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diann Carroll; and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Buffy, who went with him everywhere.
Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a Masonic service to follow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will take place at South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Whitley County Agricultural Museum.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Stan’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.