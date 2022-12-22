ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Timothy Lee Stoneburner, 68 of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Linda.
Timothy was born Dec. 28, 1953, in Kendallville to Thomas and Henrietta (Seidel) Stoneburner.
Tim was a 1972 graduate of East Noble High School. Tim was known for his witty personality, and always had a funny comeback remark. He was an avid fan of New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, Indiana University basketball and Notre Dame football.
His love for the East Noble Knights was amazing. Even in Florida he would livestream Fred Inniger on The Hawk radio station and listen to every football and basketball game that he could. He was often seen in the pool doing cannonballs when the Knights would score.
Tim worked as a warehouse manager in Kendallville, and while in Florida, he was a Tampa Bay Rays guest host.
Tim is survived by the love of his life, Linda (Lower) Stoneburner, They were married in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on May 27, 2014.
He is also survived by his sister Trudie Aller of Kendallville; brother and sister-in- law, Tim and Carol Stoneburner, South Pasadena, Florida; son Jason Stoneburner, Kendallville; daughter Megan (Nolan) Rodenbeck, Avilla; daughter Brooke Stoneburner, Avilla; eight grandchildren; and his favorite companions, Maggie, his cat, Pebbles, his dog.
His parents, Thomas and Henrietta, are deceased
Tim requested a celebration of life at a later date in Kendallville. Memorials are to the Pet Pals animal shelter, St. Petersburg, or the Noble County animal shelter in Kendallville.
