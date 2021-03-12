BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. — Cynthia L. Roseman-Puccio, 72, of Beaver Dams, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Feb. 17. 2021.
Cyndy was born in Vincennes, Indiana, later moving to Auburn.
Her sense of adventure and love of life led her to pack up her Pinto and head to the Bay Area of California, where she quickly adapted to the West Coast lifestyle. She had a passion for baseball and had season tickets to the Oakland A’s.
Some of her jobs included working at Pacific Stereo and as a legal secretary for more than 20 years.
In 1989, at a friend’s wedding, she met the love of her life and husband of 26 years, Jim. They enjoyed a full and adventurous life together, attending sporting events, kayaking, camping and visiting with their many friends. Jim even converted her to a San Francisco Giants fan. In 1999, once again their spirit of adventure took them on a nine-month journey across the country in an RV, where they visited 22 Major League baseball parks and eventually landed in Corning, New York. While it was Jim’s hometown, Cyndy quickly became the unofficial mayor, making loyal friends and connections with her sharp wit, passion and interest and care for people.
At their A-frame on 12 acres, affectionately dubbed Puccio point, Cyndy spent most of her free time caring for her beloved animals, most recently her buddy, Bob the cat and newly adopted puppy, Schuyler. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, doing crossword puzzles and keeping up with her many friends. Dedicated to many causes, Cyndy is best remembered for her passion and love of animals. Besides working at the Farm Sanctuary, she also spent countless hours volunteering and dedicating her life to the fair and humane treatment of animals.
Her family and friends will miss her infectious laugh, intelligence, and fun-loving nature. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Irene Roseman; and her brothers, Donald and Stephen Roseman.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; loving in-laws; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; countless friends; and beloved pets.
A private Celebration of Life will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the memorial donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Drive, Montour Falls, NY 14865.
