Douglas Rowland
ANGOLA — Douglas B. Rowland, age 72, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 11, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Rex and Barbara (Colby) Rowland.
Doug spent much of his childhood with his grandparents, Ruth and Rodney Colby, on his beloved Beaver Island, Michigan.
He graduated from Cedar Springs High School in 1968 and left the following day for basic training at Camp Pendleton, California.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines-The Walking Dead from 1968-1972, serving in the Vietnam War.
Following his military service, he spent time attending Ferris State University.
He worked in various roles from private investigator to supervisor for Pinkerton’s.
He married Sheryl “Sherry” Goudzwaard on Aug. 30, 1980, in Cedar Springs, Michigan. They had one daughter, Libby (Rowland) Zeeb.
Doug worked as a real estate broker and was very active in the American Legion, serving as both a Post and District Commander in Michigan. Later moving to Indiana, to be near his daughter, and two grandsons, Jameson and Darcy. His grandsons were his pride and joy. He enjoyed taking them for tractor rides and to see model trains.
After many years of struggling with cardiac and pulmonary issues, and service related disabilities, Doug is finally able to breathe easy again.
Semper Fidelis “Always Faithful”-Adapt and Overcome.
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl “Sherry” Rowland, of Angola, Indiana; a daughter, Libby Zeeb, of Angola, Indiana; grandsons, Jameson and Darcy Zeeb; siblings, Laurie Rowland, of Cedar Springs, Michigan, and Jim (Jodi) Rowland, of Cedar Springs, Michigan; and nephews, Andrew Rowland, of San Francisco, California, and Robert Harwood Jr., of Belding, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Barbara Rowland; grandparents, Rodney and Ruth Colby; siblings, Marsha and Jeff; and a nephew, Chad Rowland.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Gateway Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, Indiana.
Pastor Tony Baker will officiate the service.
Military Honors will be provided by the Angola American Legion Color Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps Honors Team.
Memorial donations may be directed in care the Angola American Legion Post.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.