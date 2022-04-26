TOPEKA — Orland Dale Sprunger, 88, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born July 9, 1933, to Lynn Sprunger and Lula Sprunger (Curley) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brothers, Tim, Paul and Jimmie; and two great-granddaughters, Alyssa, and Grace.
He is survived by his dedicated wife, Royann (Hartzler) Sprunger, of nearly 70 years; and five children, David (Nikki), of Fort Wayne, Dennis (Kim), of Ligonier, Kerry (Ren), of Albion, Audra (Jerry), Shenk, of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, and Dianna (Les) Stutzman, of Goshen; his sister, Shirley (Dennis) Hollis, of Topeka; also brother-in-law, Larry (Linda) Hartzler, of Ligonier; and sister-in-law, LaVerne Moon, of Twelve Mile. Grandpa Orland will be missed by his 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Orland and Royann were married at Topeka Mennonite Church on Sept. 7, 1952, where they raised their family. They are longtime members of Ligonier Evangelical Church.
Orland dedicated his life caring for his family while working at Sprunger Tools, Topeka, Indiana, MoorMan’s Feed of Quincy Illinois, Schult Homes, Middlebury, Indiana, and Redman Homes, Topeka, Indiana.
He provided many experiences and adventures for his family on their LaGrange/Noble County Line Road farm. After retiring from factory life, Orland worked for the five surrounding county’s license bureaus as the driving instructor. Orland was respected in the Amish community, who hired him as a dependable driver for local trips as well as traveling throughout the United States.
Dad’s leisure activities included building model boats and doing jig-saw puzzles. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame sports, driving around the countryside, walking, and spontaneous visits with friends and family. Dad also realized his dream of living in Florida, as he and Mom spent many winters living in Sebring, Florida. Dad took every opportunity to chase a little white ball around a golf course. More recently the residents of Topeka will remember him by his cowboy hat as he walked to the Topeka Pharmacy and Post Office. Dad’s friendly nature and quick smile will be missed by all.
We know that Dad’s spirit is with our Loving Father in eternity, and we are thankful that he is at peace after living five years with Alzheimer’s disease.
A funeral service will be held in Orland’s honor at 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Ligonier Evangelical Church, 1911 Lincolnway S, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Ligonier Evangelical Church. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service on Thursday, at the church.
Donations in memory of Dad can be made to World Gospel Mission, Marion, Indiana, or the Gideons International.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
