AUBURN — Raymond W. Shields, age 75, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Shields was born on June 6, 1946, in Lexington, Kentucky, to John and Rachael (Maroon) Shields.
He married Sherry Collins on Dec. 21, 2001, in Auburn. She resides in Auburn.
Ray worked at Renaissance Publishing Company in Auburn for eight years and he then worked for Parrot Press in Fort Wayne for 12 years, retiring in 2012.
He enjoyed going to classic car shows and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Shields, of Auburn; daughters, Rachelle Shields, of Huntington, Katheryn Shields, of Fort Wayne and Sara Shields, of Butler; two grandchildren, Marcus Kimmel and Addison Shields; brother, Dennis Shields, of Houston, Texas; and sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Montgomery, of Mobile, Alabama, and Margaret Holdeman, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Leah Damron.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
