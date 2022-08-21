KENDALLVILLE — Joseph S. Trowbridge, 28, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, following a car accident near Albion, Indiana.
He was born on July 15, 1994, in Kendallville, to Steven and Pamela (Smith) Trowbridge.
Joseph was a graduate of East Noble High School and had been employed with T&R Landscaping for many years.
He was very proud of being a 3rd Degree Blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do. He was a fan of the New England Patriots and Notre Dame Football. Joseph enjoyed fishing, going to NASCAR races with his family, cooking, and playing video games. He was an animal lover, especially his cat, Mittens. From his big brother, Christopher, he became a Grateful Dead fan. Joseph will be remembered as a caring, giving, and down to earth person.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Pamela Trowbridge, of Kendallville; brother, Andrew Trowbridge, of Kendallville; and Sara Stanley, of Bloomington, who was raised with him like a sister. Also surviving are uncles, Bill Smith, of Kendallville, Jack (Robin) Davidson, of Georgia, and Daniel (Dena) Trowbridge, of Kendallville; aunts, Helen Gillespie, of Garrett, Lois Fredrickson, of Kendallville, Karen (Alan) Conrad, of Elkhart, Janet (Lyle) Vian, of Corunna, Laverna Reaves, of Avon, Paula Smith, of California, and Nyda Trowbridge, of Kendallville; and many cousins and countless other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Trowbridge, in 1997; paternal grandparents, Jack and Thelma Trowbridge; maternal grandparents, Harold and Iola Smith; and aunts and uncles, David Smith, Keith Smith, Ron Reaves, Lawrence Trowbridge, Patricia Brumbaugh, Donna Conrad and Judith Pretschold.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Tom Novy will officiate.
A time of remembering for family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Please, no live plants! Contributions in Joseph's memory, may be directed to Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
