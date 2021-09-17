FREMONT — James F. “Jim” Anderson, age 72, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1948 in Peru, Indiana.
Jim graduated from Angola High School in 1966.
He married Carolyn Y. Hollar on March 3, 1967, in Coldwater, Michigan.
Jim was an assistant manager for Wise Business Forms in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he worked at Moore Business Forms in Angola for 16 years, he worked for a paper company in Kalamazoo, Michigan, as a plant manager and also worked for Walgreens, as an assistant manager and certified pharmacy technician in Venice, Florida.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, gardening and spending time with his family.
Jim and Carolyn also lived in Venice, Florida, for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Anderson, of Fremont, Indiana; mother, Genevieve Gordon, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Stacey Lee Anderson, of Fremont, Indiana, and Jennifer Kada (Troy David) Book, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Dillon J. Book, of Fremont, Indiana, Lance D. Book, of Fremont, Indiana, Skye C. (Josh) Skinner, Tylar (Aaron) Findley, Teegan Trinity, and Rowan Hagenbuch, all of Kalamazoo, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Knox, Haivyn, Adrick, Tessa and Collin Skinner; sisters, Connie Freshwater, of Maryville, Tennessee, Lisa R. Anderson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lori R. (Billy) Wentz, of Anderson, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Anderson on Dec. 3, 2020; and a daughter, Tina Marie Hagenbuch, on Dec. 18, 2007; and an infant brother, Robert Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in Jim’s memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Fremont Fire Department or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
