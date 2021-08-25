Helen Groves
COLUMBIA CITY — Helen Frances Groves, age 97, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
Born on Oct. 27, 1923, in Churubusco, Indiana, she was the daughter of James and Goldie (Maggart) Lock.
Helen attended Churubusco High School and graduated with the Class of 1940.
She was a lifetime Whitley County resident, enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with grandchildren.
Helen was a member of the Columbia City Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1063, American legion Post #98 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1906.
Helen worked at Fibre Form Corporation for 10 years and at Bond-Flex Rubber Company for 34 years, until her retirement in 1996.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Grant) Loy and Roger (Pat) Groves, both of Columbia City and Janice (Dennis) Ott, of Albion; brother, Eugene Lock, of Albion; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ada VanDeman; and brothers, Paul Lock, Art Lock and Norbert Lock.
Friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Helen will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen, may be made to American Diabetes Association or Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest register.
