CHURUBUSCO — Rex M. Rollins, 63, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Whitley County, on Dec. 15, 1956, to Alfred and Martha (Rowe) Rollins. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco. After high school he served in the United States Army.
Rex was married to Brenda Wyatt. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2013.
He worked for Power Wheels for several years before working for and retiring from Ingram Book Company.
Rex was a member of Gilbert Davis American Legion Post #157 and Churubusco VFW Post #3846.
He enjoyed bowling and spending time with family and friends.
Rex is survived by his five children, Edith (Ted) Williamson, Steven (Jori Hull) Rollins, Heathern Rollins, Samuel (Jessica) Rollins and Sheldon Rollins; two brothers, David (Sheri) Rollins and Larry Rollins; three sisters, Judy (Fred) Hogle, Jo Price and Betty Baker; and five grandchildren, Winter Ann Renee Schultz, Steven Rollins Jr., Samuel Jr., Jayden and Levi Rollins.
Private services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, 2020, followed by military honors.
Family will receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 2-5 p.m.
The friends will be let in and counted to stay at the mandated level of no more than 25 people at a time in the building.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
