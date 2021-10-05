LAGRANGE — Donna K. Reynolds, 86 originally from Bluffton, Indiana, and currently Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, with her children by her side.
Mrs. Reynolds was born on April 28, 1935, in Bluffton, to Herman “Joe” and Margaret I. (Wilkins) Brumbaugh.
She married James D. “Jim” Reynolds on April 16, 1934, in Linn Grove, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2011.
A 1953 graduate of Petroleum High School, Donna worked at Franklin Electric for 24 years, and retired in 1997.
She enjoyed gardening, camping, watching the Pacers, Colts and was a huge IU basketball fan!
In 1980, Donna and Jim purchased a home on Turkey Lake, and over the years enjoyed many family memories there.
Survivors include two sons, David (Sue) Reynolds, of Apollo Beach, Florida, and Jeff (Lisa) Reynolds, of Warren; one daughter, Dee (Finley) Conley, of Stroh; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct, 6, 2021, at the funeral home, with Tony Garton officiating.
Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.
Preferred memorials are to Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption, LaGrange.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Friends may send condolences to the Reynolds family at www.thomarich.com.
