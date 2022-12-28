ANGOLA — Todd Jeffrey Hendrickson, 51, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1971, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jon “TJ” Hendrickson and Rachel (Kaiser) Hendrickson.
Todd graduated from Edon High School in Edon, Ohio. He completed his undergraduate courses at Indiana University at IPFW in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and received his law degree from Thomas Cooley Law School in East Lansing, Michigan.
Todd married Angie Saalfrank on May 26, 2001.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana, and the Steuben County Bar Association.
Surviving are his wife, Angie Hendrickson, of Angola, Indiana; his children, Mickaela Hendrickson and Elijah “Eli” Hendrickson, both of Angola, Indiana; mother, Rachel Hendrickson, of Fremont, Indiana; brother, Toby (Jennifer) Hendrickson, of Marion, Indiana; and sisters, Tracy (Neal) Van DeVoorde, of Edon, Ohio, and Tiffany (Mike) Whelan, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jon “TJ” Hendrickson.
Memorial visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Angie Hendrickson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
