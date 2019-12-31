ASHLEY — Maynard Kent Sanders, 82, of Ashley, Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1937, in Mongo, Indiana, to Kenneth and Elva (Little) Sanders.
On Oct. 25, 1958, he married Ruth Davis.
Mr. Sanders had worked for Hagerman Construction in Fort Wayne for 30 years. He then worked for TFC Canopy in Ashley.
He served on the Ashley Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years, and was the fire chief for 11 years. He was also a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge 614.
Maynard enjoyed NASCAR, racing, camping, playing shuffleboard, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and granddogs.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Sanders, of Ashley; two daughters, Cheryl (Roger) Westfall, of Fremont, and Diana Northrup, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Greg (Jamie) Sanders, of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Brady (Christa) Westfall, of Seymour, Christina Westfall, of Fremont, Amanda (Alan Towers) Whittaker-Westfall, of Edon, Ohio, Amber (Seth) Reidenbach, of Corunna, Kayla (Seth) Fifer, of Angola, Kane Williams, of Hudson, and Koben Williams, of Hudson; 12 great-grandchildren, Brady John Westfall, Alex Westfall, Haley Westfall, Logan Westfall, Payton Hale, Mavix McCoy, Ryckar McCoy, Jupiter Whittaker, Willow Whittaker, Emmett Reidenbach, Dominique Towers, and Donovan Towers; three sisters, Anna Mae (Jerry) Platt, of Hudson, Phyllis Drozda, of Grant Park, Illinois, and Sharon (Don) Graham, of Pleasant Lake; and a brother, Rolland “Zip” (Cee Cee) Sanders, of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Jones; and three brothers, Harold Sanders, Oscar Sanders, and Cletus Sanders.
Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Calling is Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
A Masonic Lodge service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or Ashley Fire Department.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
