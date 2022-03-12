EDON, Ohio — Karen L. Green, age 73, of Edon, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in her home.
She was a 1966 graduate of Edon High School and had been employed throughout the years at Mohawk Tools as a telephone operator in Angola, Indiana, and by Mobile Home Estates as an escort driver for her husband. She was also a census taker.
She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Angola, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, typed the weekly church bulletin, and took care of the church bulletin board.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking, baking and taking pictures. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandkids.
Karen L. Green was born on June 18, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Jack L. and Viola P. “Vicky” (Haddix) Keller.
She married Robert W. Green on June 25, 1966, in South Amboy, Michigan, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Vikki (Alan) Jinnings, of Bowling Green, Ohio; one son, Robert (Carrie) Green, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandchildren, Olivia (Raphael) Fretter, Felicity Jinnings, Max (Rachael) Green and Isaac Green; one great-granddaughter, Hazel Green; and two sisters, Jeri Ann Williams, of Billingstown, Ohio, and Stacy (Jeff) Hart, of La Grange, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Lorna Conley.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, 925 N. C.R. 200 W, Angola, Indiana.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, Angola, with Pastors Robert Koenig and Ron Green officiating.
Private interment will be at Billingstown Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Grace Baptist Church, Angola.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
