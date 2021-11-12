AUBURN — Reva Livergood, 63, died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, with her family at her side.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1958, in Handshoe, Kentucky, to Floyd and Dolly (Griffith) Handshoe.
Reva worked as a waitress over the years, including Kagan’s Corner, in Waterloo.
She was a member of Lakeview Community Church in Hamilton and loved Bingo, her three dogs, Josie, Lucy and Maddie, and spending time with her family and friends.
She married Ronald Max “Butch” Livergood on June 15, 1991, in Garrett, Indiana, and he passed away on June 9, 2013.
She is survived by a son and four daughters, Jeremy Ober, of Angola, Kala (Ben) Davidson, of Garrett, Holly (Phil) Everidge, of Fort Wayne, Nickie (Jarrod) Freed, of Corunna and Shawn Livergood, of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers and a sister, Hershel (Margaret) Handshoe, of Rome City, Arnold Handshoe, of Hueysville, Kentucky Johnie (Linda) Handshoe, of LaGrange and Trudy (Bill) McClish, of Hudson.
Reva was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Sara Everidge; and five brothers.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Jess Jessup officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.