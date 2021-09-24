AUBURN — Christopher M. Bolinger, 58, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a weeklong battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1963, in Logansport, Indiana, to Cornelius “Neil” and Meriam (Johnson) Bolinger.
Christopher worked as an EMT in Lafayette, Indiana, after graduating from high school. He then worked in circulation for Arnett Publishing in Northeast Indiana, Cooper-Standard Automotive in Auburn and was currently working as a rural mail carrier in Woodburn for the past 12 years.
He married Beth Davis on July 8, 2005, in Orlando, Florida.
Christopher was an avid Purdue Boilermaker, Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis 500 fan. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, being his personal car mechanic and spending time with family and friends. Christopher was a self-proclaimed Master Griller.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Bolinger, of Auburn, Indiana; two stepsons, Matthew Unglesbee, of Davenport, Iowa, and Charles Unglesbee, of Davenport, Iowa; mother, Meriam Bolinger, of Frankfort, Indiana; four siblings and their spouses, Linda (Joe) Law, of Montana, Susan (Dave) Bulin, of Greentown, Indiana, Mark (Chizuko) Bolinger, of Houston, Texas, and Matthew (Debbie) Bolinger, of Beaver, Oklahoma; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cornelius “Neil” Bolinger.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society or Riley Children’s Health.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.