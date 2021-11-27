AVILLA — Howard Eicher, 73, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1948, in Woodburn, Indiana, to David and Emma (Gerig) Eicher.
Howard enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
He worked at Wolf Tin Shop with his father-in-law and brothers-in-law, and retired from Courier in 2015. Even in retirement, Howard kept busy as the town handyman — always willing to lend a hand or help a neighbor in need.
Howard was known for his sense of humor and delighted in telling a joke or story, delivering the punchline with perfect timing.
He had served as the Cedar Canyon Fire Chief and as a volunteer with the Avilla Fire Department. He also was a member of the Avilla Lions Club.
During Vietnam, Howard volunteered at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, helping those in need and doing his part for the war effort.
He was a member of Family Life Assembly of God Church in Kendallville.
On April 27, 1974, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, Howard married Teresa Ann Smith. She preceded him in death on Aug. 9, 2011.
He leaves behind his daughters, Alaina Marie (Ronald Steven) Clements, of LaOtto, Andrea Louise (Cody Lee) Harmeyer, of Avilla and Amy Rose Ellen Eicher, of Westfield; and grandchildren, Autumn Lee Harmeyer, Will Evan Harmeyer, Olivia Louise Harmeyer and Penelope Ann Harmeyer. Also surviving are brothers, Steve (Marilyn) Eicher, of Hicksville, Ohio, Allan (Lisa) Eicher, of Leo and Norman (Rose) Eicher, of Grabill; sisters, Naomi (David) Schmucker, of Grabill, Miriam (Joe) Schwartz, of Auburn and Julia (Alva) Steury, of St. Joe; and many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Janis Smith Sr., and an infant brother, James Eicher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Bob Monroe, of Family Life Assembly of God will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
He will be laid to rest next to his wife at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla. Contributions in Howard's memory may be directed to Family Life Assembly of God Church.
