BUTLER – Robert K. Harrold, 90, of Butler, Indiana, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, at The Laurels of DeKalb.
Bob was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Kenneth Alva Harrold and Marjorie (Whistler) Harrold. They preceded him in death.
After graduating from Butler High School in 1949, Bob worked for the railroad and then enlisted in the Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic, and from there his love of aviation sparked a lifelong passion of flying.
Bob owned his own aircraft maintenance shop. He was a member of Quiet Birdmen and Flying Shriners.
Bob went to Washington D.C. in 2020, on the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
He married Leah Jeanice Harrold, in Carson City, Nevada, in 1953. They raised their boys in the Hammond, Indiana, area.
Bob was a farmer, collecting tractors and working on them. He was a member of the Farm Power Club in the DeKalb County Tractor Show.
Bob was a Mason, Forest Lodge #239 of Butler.
Bob was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leah Jeanice Harrold in 2002; infant daughter, Sue Harrold; grandson, Jacob Ryan Harrold in January 2021; brothers, Larry and Eugene Harrold; and sisters, Mary Ann Drees and Louise Dorsey.
He is survived by sons, Bruce (Susie) Harrold, of Greybull, Wyoming, and Robert Harrold, of Mooresville, Indiana; sister, Elaine Conner; and sisters-in-law, Sharon and Lura Lee Harrold.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, in Butler, with calling two hours prior to the service. Face masks are recommended.
Pastor Sam Weicht will be officiating.
Bob will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco.
Family request memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children, in lieu of flowers.
Assisting the family with their arrangements is H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
