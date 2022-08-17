KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Alan Leamon, age 46, of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Jeff was born on Jan. 5, 1976, in Kendallville, Indiana, to the late Albert “Al” B. Leamon and Judith L. (Wineland) Miller, who survives in Kendallville. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and close friends who were always entertained by his stories and infectious sense of humor. He truly brought life to the party.
Jeff is also survived by his brother, Scott Leamon, of Nashville, Tennessee, sister, Alyssa Leamon, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Erica Sanford, Samantha Sanford, Shanna Sanford, Gabriel Leamon, and Seth Kalb; his partner of many years, Melissa Leamon, of Boca Raton, Florida; grandmother, June Wineland, of Kendallville, Indiana; aunts, Tanya (Larry Black), of Rome City, Indiana, and Lolita Albert, of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey; many cousins; and a vast circle of friends whom he adored and they adored him.
After graduating from East Noble High School, Jeff attended Vincennes University, where he received an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. Afterward, he attended Indiana University Bloomington, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Resource Management. Jeff was also part of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.
He never stopped prospering once he finished college. Jeff went on to hold several positions in the areas of risk management and consulting. Early in his career, while working for Broward County Emergency Operations Center, Jeff was an integral member of a team that managed relief efforts during the busy 2004 hurricane season. And for the past 11 years, Jeff was a Manager of Advisory Technology for KPMG.
Jeff was also an avid hunter and fisherman. At the age of 11, during his first hunting season, he got his first deer with a bow. He was then told several times that it was only “beginner's luck.” Hearing that only emboldened Jeff. The next season he got 4.
Jeff was devoted to whatever challenge or request that was thrown his way. He gave his all and exceeded all expectations whether for himself or those he loved. You could always count on him. Jeff’s drive and work ethic were unmatched. From an early age, Jeff had two important role models, his father and grandfather. They instilled in him the drive and tenacity that contributed to his many successes.
Jeff was beloved by everyone who crossed his path. A loving son, confident brother, an amazing uncle, and a best friend to his tight knit “crew” of lifelong friends. No matter the circumstance, you would always leave with a fun memory while you were with him. Anyone that knows Jeff, knows that his family and friends meant everything, and in his eyes, each of you reading this was family.
His love of life was evident in the way he lived outside of his passion for his career. Whether it was enjoying a day watching a game with friends, or exploring the vineyards of Sonoma Valley, he took much pleasure in the simpler things in life. Of course, to get Jeff’s attention, all you had to do was mention IU and basketball. He was not just a fan, but inarguably he was a walking encyclopedia. Jeff would probably be annoyed if we neglected to mention his love for Jimmy Buffett. Honestly, he might have loved him more than he loved most things.
Though he was taken from us suddenly, Jeff’s bright smile and courageous heart left a trail for us to always remember him. He was a voice of reason, a meticulous professional, a giver, and an all-around great guy. Jeff will never be forgotten, but forever remembered and missed, by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Al, and grandfather, William Wineland.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow visitation at 4 p.m., with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Casket bearers will be Aaron Ackerman, Bobby Bolen, Corey Cook, John Dodson, Scott Leamon, Kevin Rhinesmith and Jason Stamm. Honorary bearers will be Cody Black, Chadd Cook, Tyler Cook, Gabriel Leamon, Brad Miller and Scotty Ritchie.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family ask donations be made to the IU Varsity Club.
