ROME CITY — Tamara “Tami” Lea Rahal, 48, of Rome City, Indiana, “went down the rabbit hole” Saturday, April 22, 2023.
She was born December 10, 1974, in Muncie to Richard and Donna Rahal.
Tami graduated from Homestead High School, Purdue University, Carthage College and IPFW. She loved learning and attending college however, being a special education teacher at West Noble Primary School in Ligonier was her passion.
Tami died from complications of a Progressive Degenerative Neurological disorder. She shared her story with many and was really annoyed that her disorder didn’t have a color! She handled her shrinking brain with a blunt humor that was appreciated by most.
Tami was a character with a wicked sense of humor. She spoke her mind and spoke up for those who couldn’t speak for themselves. She loved to read, watch movies, travel, exercise, do puzzle games, and play in the lake. She was always up for an adventure! In recent years, when she was no longer able to do these things she loved, walking the Fishing Line Trail with Mrs. Trinklein, going on road trips with Jen Halbrook and “dropping in” on the Johnson family in Kenosha, Wisconsin, (thank you Alexa). A special shout out to her secret “sugar” suppliers, Suzette, Katie and Amanda White from Z’s Dockside Desserts and their clandestine home deliveries.
She will be sorely missed by her parents; her sister, Sarah; and brother-in-love, Cliff; and beloved nieces Lilly and Lucie; Lola Montez (her French bulldog); special friend, Mike Jamrozy, of Florida; as well as her extended family, and Fit Bit friends around the world.
“We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun, but the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone.” Je t’aime toujours.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.