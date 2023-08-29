AVILLA — Gregg Allen Foltz, 69, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Ernest and Betty (Boyce) Foltz.
Gregg served our country in the U.S. Navy, aboard U.S.S. Koelsch. He was an Operations Specialist, operating radar. Gregg was also stationed at the Atlantic Fleet Weapons Range at Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Gregg continued to serve in the Army National Guard, and the Air National Guard in the 122nd Fighter Wing.
Gregg was a life member of American Legion Post 240, in Avilla, where he held several offices. He was also part of Garrett Elks 1447, Eagles 1357, Delta Chi Fraternity, and the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
Survivors include his nephew, Jason Foltz, of Austin, Texas; half-brother, Robert Keirns, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.
Preceding Gregg in death are his parents; brother, Jeffrey Foltz; stepsisters, Nancy Barnett and Sandra Fowler; aunts and uncles; as well as lifelong friend, Owen Bowers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Visitation will be noon until service time at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will follow at Hooper-King Cemetery, Avilla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Gregg, can be made to American Legion Post 240, in Avilla.
