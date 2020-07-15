David Kistler Jul 15, 2020 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Ryan “Dave” Kistler, 52, of Warsaw, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are by Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Why don't you wear a face mask? You voted: Uncomfortable, inconvenient, looks bad, etc. Not needed It's a free country I *do* wear a face mask Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake James makes Good Morning AmericaBarn burns at Wild Winds Buffalo FarmDeKalb Eastern announces parent survey resultsDrowning confirmed in man's Lake James deathNoble County superintendents discuss reopeningIndiana rental assistance program now openHead-on crash injures twoTeam Quality begins building enginesSubway, Little Caesars robber ordered 18 years prisonIncident on trail cause for concern Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128407 KD128234 KD128129 Top Jobs KD128229 KD128374 KD127832 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Ads could be changed to 'flash card' learning opportunities Looking Back Puzzle Social security, banks can cause undue hardship Hands-free fine excessively harms low-income Hoosiers Family Resources offices open statewide Albion student graduates from career academy Should bird watching while driving be outlawed?
