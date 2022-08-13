DELPHI — Kevin Michael Bender, 63, of Delphi, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10:48 p.m., after a courageous 7-year battle with advanced prostate cancer.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Lavon and Rosemary (Miller) Bender.
Kevin graduated from DeKalb High School in 1977. He studied agricultural economics and education at Purdue University, where he met lifelong friends, was elected to Mortar Board, and served as president of FarmHouse Fraternity. Since his graduation in 1981, he has been a Purdue Men’s Basketball season ticket holder. He later attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
He married Denise M. Hummel on July 5, 1986, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Delphi. Together, they raised three sons, Kyle, Kris, and Karson, who meant everything to Kevin.
Kevin had a successful community banking career of more than 40 years, priding himself most in helping local farmers, with whom he shared much in common. He came to Carroll County in 1981, to work at Camden State Bank. In 1992, he joined the Bank of Wolcott and was later promoted to President & CEO in 2010. During his leadership tenure, the bank more than doubled in size and was considered one of the most financially sound and efficiently run banks in Indiana, all while remaining deeply rooted in the community. Since March 2021, Kevin served as Chairman of the Board and Advisor, which provided more time to mentor young bankers while also pursuing other interests, most notably a joint agriculture venture with his son Kris.
He saw himself as a servant leader and was involved in countless business and civic organizations. He was the longtime treasurer of Purdue FarmHouse Foundation, engaging with fellow alumni to support the educational pursuits of young men. He was a board member and longtime classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement of White County. At St. Joe’s, he served as finance council chairman, lector, and CCD religious instructor for the junior and senior classes.
Kevin was elected to the Carroll County REMC Board in 2008, and was instrumental in the consolation of Carroll White REMC, selected in 2017, to serve as its Board President. In 2019, he was elected to the Board of Directors of the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC), which brought new friends and expanded travel opportunities for him and Denise.
In a true labor of love, he was also the bookkeeper/handyman/cheerleader for Denise, as they together owned and operated Ready Set Go Children’s Center for 25 years.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Denise M. Bender, of Delphi; son, Kyle M. (Kathleen) Bender, of Indianapolis; son, Kristopher M. (Alanna) Bender, of Delphi; son, Karson M. Bender (Brittney Burnett), of rural Delphi; and grandchildren Kace Michael, Kolt Monroe and Khylar Mae. Also surviving are his father, Lavon M. Bender, of Waterloo; father-in-law Charles A. Hummel, of Delphi; sister, Jacqueline M. (Troy) Freeman, of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Calvin A. Hummel, of Delphi; niece Katherine (Nick) Grate, of Waterloo; and nephew, Rodney (Maggie) Freeman, of Waterloo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary A. Bender; and mother-in-law Nancy S. Hummel.
Visitation will be at Wabash & Erie Canal Interpretive Center in Delphi, from 3-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, with recital of the rosary taking place at 2:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Delphi, with Father David Buckles officiating.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests memorial contributions to the following: Purdue FarmHouse Foundation, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
To view his obit or send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi, is assisting the family with arrangements.
