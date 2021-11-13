KENDALLVILLE — David H. Gunsaullus, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Gunsaullus was born in Kendallville, Indiana, to Donald H. Gunsaullus and Jane Elizabeth (Gray) Gunsaullus. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
He owned and operated L.H. Gunsaullus & Son in Kendallville for many years.
Dave was an avid NASCAR and local racing fan. He built and owned many race cars over the years and loved area short track racing.
Survivors include his son, Doug and Cindy Gunsaullus, of Westler Lake, Wolcottville; grandson, Dustin and Christy Devine, of Cincinnati; great-grandchildren, Makayla Devine, Cortlyn Devine and Sydney Wilson; sister, Donna and Terry Bryan, of LaOtto; and brother, Robert Gunsaullus, of Tampa, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marty Wible in 2014.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 5-6 p.m., followed by a funeral service with military honors beginning at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the East Noble Athletic Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
