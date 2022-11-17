KENDALLVILLE — Larry E. Kimmell, 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1944, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Ralph “Sparky” and Nelta (Nickerson) Kimmell.
He married Norma K. Rhodes on Feb. 18, 1967, in Kendallville.
Mr. Kimmell was employed at Taylor Made for 35 years before retiring, and he was a cook at American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville.
Larry was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 985, Moose Lodge 1301, American Legion Post 86 and Sons of the American Legion, all in Kendallville.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and baseball.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Kimmell, of Kendallville; two sons, Scott Allen (Kay) Kimmell, of Avilla, Indiana, and Doug Michael (Tiffany) Kimmell, of Kendallville; two daughters, Holly Anne (Patrick) Baxter, of Kendallville, and Stacy Nicole (Jessie) Nicholas, of Herington, Kansas; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed (Bonnie) Kimmell, of Kendallville; and one sister, Rita Jennings, also of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Kiarah Baxter, on April 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m., at CrossPointe Family Church, 205 HighPointe Crossing, Kendallville with Pastor Rich Secor officiating.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville or the American Cancer Society.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
