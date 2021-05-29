PLEASANT LAKE — Sharon L. Brown, 76, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on June 16, 1944, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Robert and Alberta (Goodall) Gibbeny.
Sharon graduated from Angola High School.
She married William Brown on Jan. 4, 1963.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an Amateur Radio Operator and a member of the Ham Radio Club.
Sharon enjoyed doing crafts and hobbies, including quilting and painting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, William “Bill” Brown, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter, Lisa Brown Kurtz, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, John (Jeannie) Gibbeny, of Sturgis, Michigan; and sister, Linda (Charlie) Blakesley, of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Adam DeLucenay, Jathan (Haley) DeLucenay, Jessica (Chris VanNatta) Kurtz and Christina (David) Kurtz McCloud; and five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Raegan, Kali, Dawson, and Gunnar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tammy Brecht; and her son-in-law, Terry Kurtz.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Jordan Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Angola Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
