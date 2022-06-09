Vernon E. “Vern” Miller, age 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1945, in Elkhart, Kansas.
Vern proudly served our country as a Specialist 4 Technician with the 199th Infantry Brigade in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Cheryll Ann Koehler on Jan. 16, 1971, in LaGrange, Indiana. They were happily married for 51 years.
Vern retired as General Manager for Angola Wire Products with more than three decades of employment.
He was a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana, and served in the Knights of Columbus.
Vern was an avid bike rider, loved taking walks at Pokagon State Park, playing golf, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. Aside from his children, they were the light of his life. He loved being a Papa. And, even though he complained constantly about the family dog, he loved his beagle, Chevy. She was his walking buddy for years. To know Vern was to love him. He was a kind, generous person, who always worried about everyone else before himself. He was the best ... the best father, the best husband, the best papa, and a best friend to many.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryll Miller, of Angola, Indiana, son, Kale (Paula) Miller, of Katy, Texas; daughter, Brittany (Travis) Brouer, of Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, Indiana; and his four grandchildren, Kade Miller, Savannah Miller, Madalynn Brouer and Gracie Brouer, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by four brothers, Lamar (Esther) Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan, Irvin Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan, Delbert (Pat) Miller, of Shipshewana, Indiana, and Cliff (Tina) Miller, of Shipshewana, Indiana; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Miller and Emma (Schmucker) Miller Peters; and a brother, Gerald Lee Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the Mass.
Visitation will be held prior to Mass, from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with Military Honors.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
