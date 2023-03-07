Lillian Duehmig, age 89, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with a rosary service at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Avilla.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
