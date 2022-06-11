COLUMBIA CITY — David "Dave" Paul Frank, 68, of Columbia City, Indiana, died in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, where he received stellar hospice care.
Born on Nov. 8, 1953, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was the son of Glenn Paul and Eloise Tilleen (Blackwood) Frank.
Dave graduated from Columbia City High School in 1972. After a brief stint in the family business at H.R. Frank and Sons Greenhouse, he moved to Fort Wayne to attend Indiana-Purdue University and began employment at Sears, where he worked in various positions until his retirement.
In 1977, he married Jennifer Jean Meyers, the daughter of William A. and Betty Jean (Pence) Meyers. The Franks resided in Fort Wayne for several years before moving back to Columbia City to raise their family.
Faith was very important to Dave, and he enjoyed participating in various church communities over the years. At different points in his life, he was a member of the Columbia City Church of the Brethren, the Columbia City United Methodist Church, and the Blue River Church of the Brethren. Like his father, he enjoyed sharing his good singing voice in cantatas or with the UMC jail ministry.
Dave always had a good sense of humor. He especially relished (bad) puns — waitresses and family members were his favorite targets. An avid reader, he instilled a love of books and libraries in his children.
He was strong and fiercely intelligent, but he also had a gentle heart, with a soft spot for babies and children. He delighted in being a counselor at Camp Alexander Mack. One of the greatest joys of his life was being a dad to his four kids.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jennifer "Jenny" Frank, of Columbia City; children, Adelle M. (Elizabeth Valera) Frank, of Clarkston, Georgia, Rachel E. (Ravish Bhasin) Frank, of Atlanta, Georgia, Jonathan "Jon" P. Frank, of Columbia City and Tabitha A. (David) Kethcart, of South Whitley; sisters, Mary "Marisa" E. Frank, of Fort Wayne and Martha "Marty" L. (James) Kreider, of Warsaw; and brother, Samuel "Sam" J. (Ann) Frank, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his paternal grandparents, Herman R. and Amelia M. (Fox) Frank and maternal grandparents, Gilbert A. and Rachel L. (Quick) Blackwood.
Cremation will be followed by a Celebration of Life service held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Peabody Public Library or Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
Visit https://www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com to send online condolences or sign the online guest register.
