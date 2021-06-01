FREMONT — Sharon Paulette Ansley Cleverly, 75 years old, of Fremont, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021. After a four-year battle with ALS, she received her Angel’s Wings, with her family by her side.
Sharon was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Hudson, Michigan, to Ralph (Jim) and Florence (Hamman) Ansley, who preceded her in death.
She married William (Bill) Cleverly on July 29, 1972, who passed away on May 26, 2011, after almost 40 years of marriage.
Sharon was a homemaker and lived in Fremont almost all her life.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her twin sister, Shirley Lothamer, of Fremont and sister, Connie Gill, of Hillsboro, Oregon; one son, William (Bill) Kurtis (LeeAnn) Cleverly, of Fremont; three daughters; Sheri Pierce, of Deptford, New Jersey, Kathy (Al) Frazier, of River Rough, Michigan, and Kim (Kyle) Draime, of Fremont; three stepdaughters, Billie Oliver, Tammy (Scott) Charters and Joleen Hancock, all of Angola; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie Combs and Marge Boyer; two brothers, Ralph Ansley Jr., and Rick Ansley; stepdaughter, Frances Herendon; grandson, Karsten Williams; and great-grandson, Devon Stevenson.
Sharon was a member of Fremont Community Church, Women of the Moose and Jeweled Ladies.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Hawkins officiating.
Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
Memorials requested to William K. Cleverly.
Condolences may be sent online at beamsfuneralhome.com.
