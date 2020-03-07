Nelwyn McNamara
ALBION — Nelwyn Joy McNamara, age 71, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 11, 1948, the daughter of Oliver Lewis and Evelyn (Johnson) Goins. On June 4, 1966, she married her sweetheart, Michael Thomas McNamara, in Pitkin, Louisiana. Together they shared nearly 54 years of marriage.
Everyone who knew Nelwyn, knew that she was a very special lady. She was a member of Stone’s Hill Community Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. Above all she loved her family. Nelwyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Thomas McNamara,of Albion; daughters, Debbie Norris, Kendallville, Dana (Bobby) Bering, Columbia City, and Diana (Sherm) Keirn, South Whitley; son, Doug (Amy) McNamara, Wolcottville; sisters, Jennell Johnson, Louisiana; Barbara Atteberry, Texas; and Genevee James, Louisiana; granddaughters, Shelby, Allison, Delia, Catelyn, Audrie, Abigail, Kaia, and Grace; grandsons, Rhett and Cole; great-granddaughters, Haley and Briana; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Samuel Keirn; and sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Sybil Johnson.
A private family service was held in Nelwyn’s honor on Friday March 6, 2020 with Pastor Joey Nelson officiating. She was laid to rest at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nelwyn’s honor to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Set 210, Fort Wayne, IN., 46808, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN., 46825.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhoe.com.
Emmet Bachellor
ALBION — Emmet Eugene Bachellor, age 87, Albion, passed away at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Goshen Health Hospital, Goshen.
Born on November 6, 1932 in Paulding, OH, he was the son of Merle and Nellie (Baldwin) Bachellor.
Emmet graduated from Payne High School, Payne, Ohio with the Class of 1951 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On June 28, 1968, he married Catherine Elizabeth Tindall in Fort Wayne.
He was a wire mill operator at General Electric for over 30 years. Emmet volunteered for the Noble Township Fire Department for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Bachellor, Albion; children, Sandra (Dennis) King, Albion, Cynthia (Nathan Myers) Queiroga, Albion, Diana (David Caley) Burnworth, Huntington, Brenda (Steve) Wall, Corunna, Steve (Arlinda) Barclay,Flippin, Arkansas, Kevin (Gail) Barclay, Churubusco, and Keith (Deb) Barclay, Kimmell. He also is survived by 24 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Neil Koher, and great-grandson Logan Peterson.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Emmet will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating.
Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Wolf Lake VFW Post #4717.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Sandy Lewis
AUBURN — Sandy Lewis, 78, Auburn, died Thursday March 5, 2020 at Summit City Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne.
She was born May 8, 1941, in Fort Wayne. Sandy retired from Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne where she worked as a computer programmer. She loved Scottish Terriers and was a member of the Scottie Club.
She is survived by a son and daughter in law, Adam (Heather Blair-Lewis) Lewis, Auburn; a daughter, Jody Lewis, Kendallville; 4 grandchildren, Cassie Hoskins, Raven Blair, Rhiannon Blair-Huth and Rowan Blair-Lewis; 2 great grandchildren, Gavin Hoskins and Ruby Blair; a sister and two brothers, Debbie (Greg) Brattain, Fort Wayne, Larry (Bev) Wagner, Fort Wayne and Gary (Mary) Wagner, Fort Wayne; a brother in law, Pete Joseph and dear friends Wendy Holben and Mary Barton.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Estella and Verle Wagner, a son Brian Lewis and two sisters, Rose Ramey-Brown and Rebecca Joseph.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials can be given in Sandy’s name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 US-6, Butler, IN 46721.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.