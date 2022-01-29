LAOTTO — Sharon Lee (Black) Shisler, 89, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1932, in Albion, Noble County, Indiana, to Porter R. and E. Pauline (Zumbaugh) Black.
She participated in many school activities at Albion High School from where she graduated in 1950. She then graduated from Indiana Business School in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
On March 11, 1953, she married John W. Shisler. He preceded her in death in 2015. They soon started their family and raised five children together at their home in Swan, Indiana, which they purchased in 1957.
Their children are Linda (Kerry) Kenner, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Elaine Stjernholm, of Loveland, Colorado, Heidi (Mike) Needham, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Mary, (Mike) Pasquali, of Kendallville, Indiana, and John P. Shisler, of LaOtto, Indiana, all surviving.
Sharon was employed by Moss Engineering Corp. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for many years, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed her work and the people she worked with there.
Sharon is survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Keith) Cuny, of Liverpool, New York, Cora (Brian) Bicknell, of Golden, Colorado, Pauline (Brian) Knutson, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lucille (Tyler) Paffett, of Springfield, Virginia, Regina Stjernholm, of Loveland, Colorado, Emily (Kyle) Rollins, of Birmingham, Michigan, David (Victoria) Needham, of Lombard, Illinois, Andrew (Molly) Pasquali, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lina (Rob) Lehner, of Dayton, Ohio; Anna (Patrick) Camburn, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Felean (Nicholas) Marshall, of Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Holly and Maverick Cuny, Dylan and Coleton Moorman, Tyler (TJ), Lucas and Hannah Paffett, Avery and Patrick Rollins, Nora, Grace, Luke and Rory Pasquali; Samson Bicknell, Jonathan and Charlie Marshall, Theodore Needham and Audrey Camburn.
Sharon is survived by her only sister, E. Jane Clark, of Lakeland, Michigan; and sister-in-law, Wanda Shisler, of Dayton, Ohio. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Dale Stjernholm; and in-laws, James W. Clark, Duane (Alice) Shisler and Ted Shisler.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon.
Pastor Shalimar Holderly will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell, Indiana.
Preferred memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, where she was a long-time member, or to the Avilla Food Pantry.
The children acknowledge and thank all the staff at Lutheran Life Villages for their loving and professional care of our mother in her last years.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
