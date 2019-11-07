ANGOLA — Dorothy Baker Staulters, 89, of Angola, Indiana, died on Nov. 4, 2019, at her home in Angola.
She was born June 14, 1930, in Cambridge, New York, to Earl and Ruth (DeWitt) Baker.
She married Maynard W. Staulters on Nov. 15, 1952.
Dorothy was a librarian at Skidmore College Library in Saratoga Springs, New York, for more than seven years.
Surviving are her two sons, Keith A. (Kristi Hunt) Staulters, of Angola, Indiana, and Clay W. Staulters, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard W. Staulters on Sept. 7, 2016; two sons, Dale Staulters and Mark Staulters; and sister, Evalena Marsh.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
A memorial service will be at held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2725 IN 827, Angola, IN 46703.
Jason Miller, minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be officiating.
The final resting place will be at National Cemetery in Saratoga County, New York.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
