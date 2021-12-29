CHURUBUSCO — Douglas K. Isbell, 79, of Churubusco, Indiana, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1941, to Paul and Vita (Huff) Isbell.
He retired from the post office after 12 1/2 years as a postal carrier.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Christina Isbell; his children, Doug (Alicia) Isbell Jr., Tammy Isbell, Ejecta Isbell, Carrie (Dustin) Sprague and Holly Milledge; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie (Mike) Westphal; and a brother, Dennis (Carol) Isbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Rickey Isbell and Michael Milledge Jr.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 31. 2021.
Visitation is on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery.
Gathering of family and friends will follow the service at Churubusco Church of the Nazarene.
