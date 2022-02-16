Robert Joseph “Bob” Combs Sr., 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 8:06 am
