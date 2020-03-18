LAOTTO — Gaylord “ Gus” Campbell, age 82, of LaOtto, Indiana, died at 9:22 a.m., on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview-Randalia.
He was born on Jan 9, 1938, to George and Hazel (Peters) Campbell.
Gus graduated from Avilla High School in 1957, and worked for Dana for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, belonged to the Knights of Columbus Garrett Council #1790, and 4th Degree Mother Theresa Assembly.
On June 8, 1957, he married Elizabeth “Bette” Moody. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2012.
Survivors include his son, Barry (Jean Simon) Campbell, of LaOtto; daughters, Teri (Tim Warbler) Kugler, of LaOtto, and Sherry (Ken) Holden, of LaOtto. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kasey Kleinrichert, Lindsey Kleinrichert, Griffin Campbell, Gannon Campbell, Samantha Kugler, and Gabe Kugler; and a sister, Uvonna Hensley, of Fort Wayne.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bernard “Barney” Campbell, Lester Campbell, and Maynard “Joe” Campbell.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
The family asks that given the current situation surrounding public gatherings, please use good judgement in determining if you should attend the visitation.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Ege Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
