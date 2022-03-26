Oren Lee Miller, 33, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 2:40 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at C.R. 43 and U.S. 20 in Middlebury. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
