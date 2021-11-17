Chad Wright
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Chad Everett Wright, 46, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. No memorial services will be held at this time.
On Feb. 14, 1998, Chad married the love of his life and soulmate, Heather Nichole Parker Wright. They made their home in Columbia City, Indiana, and relocated to Georgia, in 2019.
Chad graduated from Homer High School in Homer, Michigan, in 1994. He moved to Columbia City, Indiana, and continued his education in receiving an Associate’s Degree in automotive technology. He went on to receive his certificate degree in refrigeration. He was currently employed by MHC Carrier Transicold of Gainesville, as a Refrigeration Technician.
Chad’s main focus was his family and friends, always reaching out and making sure everyone was OK. He was known for his love and sense of humor by anyone who knew him. Chad was a car enthusiast and loved to build four-wheelers.
Chad is survived by his wife, Heather Parker Wright; son and daughter at home, Jordan Lee and Brianna Nichole; parents, Ervin and Mary Wright, of Bronson, Michigan; siblings, Lisa (Tyler) Avery, Joe Wright, Destiny Wright and Matthew Wright; father- and mother-in-law, David and Gayle Parker; brother-in-law, Joshua (Angela) Parker; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Parker; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss their Uncle Chad looking out for them.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.